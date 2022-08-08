NLRB Attys Tell Board To Reverse BLM Protest Ruling

By Beverly Banks (August 8, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- NLRB prosecutors urged the board to reverse an agency judge's June decision finding Home Depot did not unlawfully prevent workers from wearing Black Lives Matter slogans on their aprons, arguing that employees have a right under federal labor law to display the symbol in protest of workplace conditions. National Labor Relations Board attorneys said in a 77-page brief Friday that Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas incorrectly concluded that Home Depot USA Inc. lawfully banned workers from displaying BLM slogans and that the board should step in to overturn his ruling. The judge dismissed the general counsel's complaint against Home Depot in June,...

