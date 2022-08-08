Allscripts Can Be Sued Over Doc's Lost Files, 1st Circ. Says

By Chris Villani (August 8, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit flipped Allscripts Healthcare LLC's early win in a suit over the destruction of thousands of medical records, finding that the Chicago-based company could be sued in a Puerto Rico federal court. In an opinion made public Friday, the panel upheld the dismissal of all claims against Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., the holding company that indirectly owns Allscripts. But the court had a different take on whether Allscripts is tied to Puerto Rico in such a way that it could be open to being sued on the island. Writing for the unanimous panel, Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson found...

