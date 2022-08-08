Class Attys Get Reduced Fees In $60M Morgan Stanley Deal

By Katryna Perera (August 8, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted final approval to a $60 million data breach settlement between Morgan Stanley and a class of former and current customers, but significantly reduced the award to class counsel, granting $13.6 million of the requested $20 million. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued two orders Friday, one granting final approval and the other awarding attorney fees, litigation expense reimbursement and lead plaintiff service awards. The orders did not indicate why the fees sought by lawyers at Morgan & Morgan and Nussbaum Law Group PC had been reduced by more than $6 million, but said the...

