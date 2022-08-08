DOCX Plan Risks Patent Quality And USPTO Should Reverse It

By Julie Burke (August 8, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently announced it is proceeding with its plan to require applicants to e-file patent applications in the DOCX format. The USPTO claims this process will promote "improved patent application quality," according to an April 28 notice,[1] — a topic of interest to the U.S. Senate.[2] In comment letters, the IP community explained the USPTO's view is incorrect.[3] The DOCX conversion process will introduce technical errors, leading to uncertainty, inaccuracy and inconsistency throughout the patent system. DOCX is not designed to yield consistent results across platforms — any given DOCX will at least appear different when...

