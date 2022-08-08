PwC Fined £1.75M For BT Italy Audit Failures

By Joel Poultney (August 8, 2022, 12:55 PM BST) -- The U.K. accounting watchdog said on Monday that it has fined PwC LLP £1.75 million ($2.11 million) for its work auditing BT in the wake of a fraud scandal at the telecommunications giant's Italian operations. The Financial Reporting Council issued the Big Four auditor and one of its partners, Richard Hughes, with the fines for failing to properly scrutinize adjustments made by BT Italy in its 2017 financial statements. BT Italy had to adjust its statement for the 2017 financial year by approximately £513 million after uncovering the accounting fraud in 2016, with debt adjustments of £72 million, the regulator said....

