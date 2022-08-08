Veolia To Sell Suez UK For €2.4B To Quell Antitrust Concerns

By Tom Fish (August 8, 2022, 5:46 PM BST) -- Veolia said Monday that it will sell Suez's waste management business in the U.K. to Australian financial services group Macquarie for €2.4 billion ($2.5 billion), as the French utility giant seeks to resolve long-running antitrust concerns. Veolia said Monday it will sell Suez's U.K. waste management business for €2.4 billion, as it seeks to resolve antitrust concerns. (Photo by Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images) Macquarie is set to buy 100% of the share capital of Suez Recycling and Recovery Group after Veolia sold the Paris-based company's waste activities in Britain for what it described as an "attractive valuation." Suez and Veolia are two...

