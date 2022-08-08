Stephenson Harwood Sees Revenue Frozen At $250M

By Ashish Sareen (August 8, 2022, 3:26 PM BST) -- Law firm Stephenson Harwood said on Monday that overall performance in its latest annual financial results remained unchanged over the past year as it continues to pursue restructuring plans, including closing its Beijing office. The firm has posted revenues of £206 million ($249 million) for the year ending April 2022: it reached the same figure in its 2021 financial results once it had adjusted revenue down after settling a claim over unpaid fees. Profit per equity partner — another indicator of a firm's financial health — also remained the same as the year before, with Stephenson Harwood posting a figure of...

