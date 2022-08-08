Insurance Comparison Site Gets £18M Antitrust Fine Axed

By Silvia Martelli (August 8, 2022, 7:30 PM BST) -- A tribunal overturned a £17.9 million ($21.6 million) fine on a popular price comparison website Monday, slamming the competition watchdog's "anecdotal evidence," which failed to prove that the site kept home insurance costs artificially high by using "most-favored nation" clauses. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that the U.K. antitrust watchdog did not provide evidence that clauses comparethemarket.com put into its contracts with home insurance providers resulted in higher insurance premiums. (iStock.com/designer491) The Competition and Markets Authority did not provide evidence that the clauses that Compare The Market put into its contracts with home insurance providers resulted in higher insurance premiums, the...

