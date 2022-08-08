Choctaw Members Say Okla. Officials Can't Dodge Tax Suit

By Andrew Westney (August 8, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two Choctaw Nation members have asked a federal judge to reject Oklahoma tax officials' bid to escape a suit challenging the state's power to tax income the tribe members earned on the Choctaw reservation, saying their claims don't fit neatly under a federal tax law the state contends should block the suit. In late July, Oklahoma Tax Commission officials asked the court to toss a suit by Choctaw Nation members Harold and Nellie Meashintubby, saying that the federal Tax Injunction Act bars the court from hearing the suit because they can seek relief instead under state law. The Meashintubbys countered in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS