Dentons Posts 14% Growth Driven By UK Dealmaking

By Ashish Sareen (August 8, 2022, 4:41 PM BST) -- Dentons said Monday that it has seen double-digit growth in its business across the U.K., Ireland and the Middle East, with transactions work in Britain and a successful new Dublin office spurring strong annual financial results. The firm said that revenue rose 14% to £260.4 million ($315.5 million) for the financial year to the end of April, compared with the £229.1 million that it reported for the same period a year earlier. The domestic corporate practice helped fuel an increase in revenue, driven by a high level of activity in U.K. and international mergers and acquisitions. "The volume and speed of...

