Payment Biz Seeks To Restructure $824M In Debt In Ch. 11

By Elise Hansen (August 8, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Marketing and payments company OSG Group sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with a plan in hand to restructure about $824 million in funded debt, but it is facing objections from the bankruptcy trustee over its proposed timeline. OSG Group Holdings Inc. and 19 affiliates filed their petition over the weekend, saying the company has over $1 billion in liabilities but only $500 million to $1 billion in assets. The company said it negotiated a restructuring agreement that would slash its debt load and inject new financing, and sought an expedited timeline for proceedings so it could exit Chapter 11 by...

