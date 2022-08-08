NJ Town Must Face Firefighters' Vaccine Exemptions Suit

By Bill Wichert (August 8, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge refused Monday to toss a discrimination lawsuit against West Orange from firefighters alleging the township improperly denied their requests for exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing the municipality's conflicting positions on the workers' religious and medical arguments. In denying its bid to dismiss the action, Judge Lisa M. Adubato of Essex County Superior Court zeroed in on how West Orange initially told the firefighters that it was "not challenging" the religious and medical bases for the requests, but now the township is arguing that their religious beliefs and medical conditions do not support their state Law...

