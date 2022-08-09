Cincinnati Children's Hospital Hires SCL Health Atty As CLO

By Clarice Silber (August 9, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has brought on SCL Health's longtime chief legal officer and corporate secretary to become its chief legal officer, starting in September. Cincinnati Children's said Monday that Rosland Fisher McLeod will oversee a team of attorneys and outside counsel and advise on corporate and commercial transactions, litigation, employment, and regulatory matters among other areas. The hospital said McLeod, who has worked in the health care law space for nearly 30 years, will also serve as its senior leader for compliance, internal audit and government affairs. Cincinnati Children's touted her work experience in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS