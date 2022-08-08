Kasowitz Continues International Litigation Growth In NYC

By Adrian Cruz (August 8, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Litigation firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP has hired a Kobre & Kim LLP international litigator for its New York office as a partner a month after a colleague joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office in a similar role, the firm announced Monday. Jason Short joined Kasowitz on Monday after six years at Kobre & Kim. He told Law360 that the people at the firm, especially the opportunity to reunite with Robin Rathmell and help grow Kasowitz's international litigation practice, was the main reason he made the move. "This provides my clients the comprehensive support structure and wealth of attorney experience that...

