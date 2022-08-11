What 5th Circ. Bankruptcy Ruling Means For FERC Authority

By Keturah Brown and Emily Mallen (August 11, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued its ruling in Gulfport Energy Corp. v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Gulfport is the result of one of several FERC proceedings initiated during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic seeking to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's Mobile-Sierra doctrine to certain contracts rejected in bankruptcy, in order to ensure their continued performance. The Mobile-Sierra doctrine holds that bilateral agreements for transportation services regulated under the Natural Gas Act, or NGA, are filed-rate contracts that may not be modified or abrogated unless FERC first finds that continuation of the filed rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS