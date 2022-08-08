2nd Circ. Partially Revives Bausch Lens Case

By Emily Field (August 8, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday revived a couple's claims against Bausch & Lomb over allegedly faulty artificial in-eye lenses, following a ruling from the Connecticut Supreme Court that found that the case can proceed under state law. The panel had asked the state's high court to weigh in on two questions about the Connecticut Product Liability Act, or CPLA, and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, or CUTPA, for which there was no controlling precedent in the Connecticut court's jurisprudence. In June, the court found that manufacturers are required to provide warnings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, instead of...

