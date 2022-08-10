Boutique Fashion Owner Beats Zara's Trademark Challenge

By Alex Baldwin (August 10, 2022, 3:04 PM BST) -- The owner of an independent fashion boutique has convinced U.K. intellectual property officials to register "House of Zana" as a trademark, rebuffing fashion giant Zara's argument that the phrase is too similar to its own marks. The U.K. Intellectual Property Office allowed House of Zana owner Amber Kotrri to register two trademarks for her boutique's name, saying that the similarities between "Zara" and "Zana" would conjure no more than a "insubstantial and fleeting" link between the two companies, in a decision handed down Aug. 3 and made public Tuesday. Kotrri called the decision "true victory for all the small independent businesses...

