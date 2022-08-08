Fed. Circ. Affirms Church's TTAB Win In 'Adventist' Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (August 8, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decision shooting down a bid to ax the Seventh-day Adventist Church's trademark on the term "adventist," agreeing that an internet domain owner challenging the mark didn't have standing. The three-judge panel's one-line order upheld the TTAB's finding that Philanthropist.com Inc. — the owner of domain "adventist.com" — couldn't challenge the mark held by General Conference Corp. of Seventh-Day Adventists, agreeing that parties can't lodge cancellation proceedings if their interests solely surround "warehousing," or buying and holding, a domain name for future sale. Philanthropist.com sought to cancel General Conference's trademark at...

