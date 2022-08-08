Pennsylvania Defense Atty Traded Services For Sex, AG Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 8, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former county prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in Pennsylvania has been accused of trading legal services for sex, nude photos and worn underwear, according to the state attorney general's office, which announced charges Monday. Lackawanna County lawyer Corey Kolcharno, 47, formerly an assistant district attorney for the county, was charged with promoting prostitution among four women who he either represented or whose family members he represented. "Corey Kolcharno systematically exploited the vulnerabilities of his victims, who struggled with addiction and had a history of being sexually abused, for his own sexual gratification," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS