Nixon Peabody OSHA Group Leader Joins Boies Schiller In LA

By James Mills (August 9, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is expanding its Los Angeles office by adding an employment law expert who previously chaired the national Occupational Safety and Health Administration practice at Nixon Peabody LLP. Benjamin J. Kim, who spent four years at Nixon Peabody, officially joined Boies Schiller as a partner on Monday. He primarily handles employment litigation as well as workplace safety and health litigation. He also focuses on litigating harassment and discrimination cases involving high-level executives and handles executive contract and partnership disputes, trade secret theft, privacy and tort cases. "Boies Schiller's ability to take on and achieve success in complex, high-impact...

