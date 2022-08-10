Crypto 'Thought Leader' Blew Off Discovery, Faces Default

By David Minsky (August 10, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Turkish man described as a cryptocurrency "thought leader" is on the brink of losing a defamation suit for allegedly calling a crypto industry rival a terrorist, after a Florida federal judge found that he failed to comply with several orders in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom on Monday issued an order initiating default judgment proceedings against Emre Aksoy after finding that he failed to comply with discovery orders and had not provided deposition testimony. Judge Bloom's order granted plaintiff Emin Sirer's motion for sanctions, and gave Sirer until Aug. 22 to file an official motion seeking final...

