Automakers Say Retooled EV Credits Spell New Troubles

By Linda Chiem (August 8, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The lead lobbying group for major automakers has warned that U.S. efforts to boost electric-vehicle production will be hampered by retooled tax credits, price caps and domestic sourcing requirements in sweeping climate and health care legislation that the Senate advanced on Sunday. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation said while the Inflation Reduction Act includes manufacturing and consumer purchase incentives designed to spur more widespread adoption of EVs, these may ultimately set back industry momentum by handcuffing automakers and suppliers to rigid rules. The legislation narrowly cleared the Senate after a marathon voting session Sunday and is expected to be voted on by...

