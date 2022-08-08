Lawrence & Bundy Lands New Leader For Political Law Group

By Jack Rodgers (August 8, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta-based Lawrence & Bundy LLC has hired a former Miller & Chevalier Chtd. member to lead its political law group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced on Monday. Andrew Herman joins Lawrence & Bundy after almost nine years with Miller & Chevalier, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he represented congressional candidates including New York's Jack Davis, who Herman helped to successfully challenge the so-called millionaire's amendment of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, which allowed candidates running against wealthy self-funded opponents to accept donations in excess of federal campaign contribution limits, before the U.S. Supreme Court....

