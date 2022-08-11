Animal Rights Group Takes On Gov't Over Cosmetics Testing

By Ashish Sareen (August 11, 2022, 6:15 PM BST) -- An animal welfare group is taking legal action against the U.K. government, accusing it of ending a longstanding ban on testing cosmetics and their ingredients on animals. Cruelty Free International said Monday that it won permission from the High Court in mid-July to apply for a judicial review against the Home Office — the government department responsible for regulating animal testing in the U.K. Kerry Postlewhite, director of government and regulatory affairs at CFI, said that the advocacy organization is seeking to establish whether the long-standing effective ban on cosmetics testing on animals remains in force in the wake of a...

