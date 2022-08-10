Steinhoff Units Cut Real Estate Fraud Suit By Nearly Half

By Silvia Martelli (August 10, 2022, 6:59 PM BST) -- Two subsidiaries of South African retailing giant Steinhoff Group have cut a €92.8 million ($95.7 million) claim against a British real estate company to €54 million, saying that it's too late for them to chase some of the allegedly fraudulent payments they wanted to recover. Luxemburg-based Steenbok Newco 10 SARL and Jersey-based Ibex Retail Investments Ltd. slashed nearly €39 million from the original figure they had sought because some of the claims were barred under German statute of limitations rules, in an amended claim filed at the High Court Friday. The suit still also seeks £3M ($3.7 million). The subsidiaries accuse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS