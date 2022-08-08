Philly Hospitals Reach Deal Over Real Estate In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (August 8, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The former owner of two Philadelphia hospitals proposed a settlement Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court that would resolve a long-running dispute with entities that own the real estate upon which the facilities sit. In the motion to approve the settlement, debtor Center City Healthcare said it had reached a deal that disposes of a series of legal controversies over the Philadelphia properties involving entities affiliated with Paladin Healthcare Capital founder Joel Freedman. The deal, reached through a lengthy mediation process with retired bankruptcy judge and Hogan Lovells senior counsel Kevin J. Carey, will see the debtor share in the proceeds from...

