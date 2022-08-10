Lithium Processor Says M&A Adviser Broke Contract

By Ronan Barnard (August 10, 2022, 8:24 PM BST) -- A lithium processing company has hit back at a mergers and acquisitions specialist's lawsuit over a joint venture, saying the adviser never fulfilled its duties under the contract and embarrassed the company during meetings with an investor. Levertonhelm (Holdings) Ltd. and its majority shareholders, Jacqueline and David Hicks, launched a counterclaim Friday against Trumont International Ltd.'s High Court lawsuit over an estimated £500,000 fee ($612,000 at today's prices) for work done last year on a joint venture deal with Helm AG, which is based in Hamburg, Germany. Levertonhelm is a joint venture between Leverton Lithium, which is based in Basingstoke, in southern...

