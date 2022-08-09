Broker Sues Windhorst Vehicle For €27M Over Fyber Sale

By Sophia Dourou (August 9, 2022, 5:12 PM BST) -- A brokerage firm is suing a German financier's investment vehicle for €27 million ($27.6 million) over an alleged debt that arose from the sale of shares in a mobile advertising company. ADS Securities LLC has accused a Dutch company belonging to Lars Windhorst of breaching the terms of a June 2021 agreement to acquire shares in Fyber NV from the broker, according to a July 19 claim filed at the High Court, which has now been made public. ADS alleges that Tennor Holding BV, a company whose chief executive is Windhorst, violated the terms of an agreement to buy Fyber shares...

