Union Pension Plan Wants Rehearing Of $115M Debt Ruling

By Emily Brill (August 8, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A United Mine Workers of America pension plan urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to rethink its decision that a plan actuary used the wrong discount rate to calculate a $115 million bill sent to a coal mining company, saying the holding conflicts with a 1991 decision of the court. In a petition for rehearing, the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan argued that the D.C. Circuit's decision in Combs v. Classic Coal laid out a method of determining when actuaries may use a risk-free discount rate when calculating withdrawal liability bills. Applying that method to the facts of...

