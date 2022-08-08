SEC Targets Conflicts Of Interest Among Clearing Agencies

By Al Barbarino (August 8, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday proposed a rule aimed at reducing conflicts of interest among financial intermediaries known as clearinghouses, with the SEC's Democratic contingent pushing the plan through over the dissents of its two Republican members. In an announcement, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the measure would reduce conflicts among the firms by promoting more transparency at the board level. Clearinghouses, or clearing agencies, facilitate the exchange of payments or securities, or derivatives transactions. "These rules would help to build more transparent and reliable clearinghouses," Gensler said in the announcement. "This in turn would help ensure our markets...

