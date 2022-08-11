8th Circ. Won't Rethink No-Knock Warrant Death Suit Ruling

By Jonathan Capriel (August 11, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't reconsider its ruling, which found St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers have sovereign immunity on most claims brought by the family of a man who was shot 24 times and killed during the execution of a no-knock warrant searching for marijuana and other drugs. The one-sentence order filed Monday gave no explanation for why the appeals court decided against rehearing the case. The decision means that the panel's previous July ruling stands. It granted summary judgment on four of the six claims Gina and Dennis Torres brought against the officers over the death of Isaiah Hammett. The city's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS