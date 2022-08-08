3rd Circ. Adopts New Accuracy Standard For Credit Reports

By Bill Wichert (August 8, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday adopted a new standard for evaluating whether credit reports are inaccurate or misleading when read in their entirety by a "reasonable reader," and applied that test in a precedential opinion upholding the dismissal of Fair Credit Reporting Act suits against TransUnion from student loan borrowers. A three-judge panel affirmed the Pennsylvania federal judges' rulings tossing the cases but found that the "reasonable creditor" standard they applied did not reflect how the FCRA contemplates various parties using the reports, such as employers and investors, and not just creditors. "To account for those possibilities, we adopt a 'reasonable...

