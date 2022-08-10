Covington Boosts Insurance Group With Orrick DEI Co-Chair

By Jack Rodgers (August 10, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has added an insurance veteran from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP to the firm's practice in San Francisco. The firm announced on Monday that Darren Teshima had joined the firm after nearly 14 years at Orrick, where he was also a co-chair of its diversity equity and inclusion program, according to his LinkedIn profile. Covington said Teshima will work on complex insurance issues and high stakes litigation and will only represent policyholders. Teshima advises those clients on improving their insurance and risk management groups on issues including contested claims, with a focus on cyberinsurance, directors and officers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS