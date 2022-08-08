Enviro Group Wants Nuclear Plant Approval Reversed

By Joel Poultney (August 8, 2022, 8:53 PM BST) -- Environmental campaigners on Monday kicked off a legal challenge to the U.K. government's decision to approve a new nuclear power station, claiming it went against planning authority advice. The group, under the moniker Together Against Sizewell C, or TASC, said it had sent a letter initiating a judicial review of the decision made by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to allow the £20 billion ($24.2 billion) nuclear plant to be built. Campaigners argued the Sizewell C nuclear project should not go ahead in the location in East Suffolk, England, because a water supply could not be guaranteed. The group also said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS