Pump-And-Dump Charge Added To Mass. Man's Fraud Case

By Elliot Weld (August 8, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have added securities fraud charges to the list of accusations a Massachusetts man is facing after he allegedly wielded control of a purported medical marijuana company in secret to inflate its stock price for profit. Christopher Esposito, 55, was charged in a superseding indictment last week with running a pump-and-dump operation through a company known as Cannabiz Mobile Inc. and seeking to trade stocks without registering them with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Esposito was charged separately with misappropriation of funds from a different company in April. Prosecutors say Esposito gained control of Cannabiz in 2012, when the company was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS