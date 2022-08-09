Insurer Can't Escape Beaumont Corruption Row, Judge Says

By Alex Schuman (August 9, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to let National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. off the hook for a city's losses in an embezzlement scandal by local officials, finding that the insurer hadn't shown the city was seeking coverage for the officials' self-dealing. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu found that Beaumont, California and the Western Riverside Council of Governments' insurance claim wasn't seeking coverage for self-dealing by corrupt officials, which may have fallen outside of the insurance coverage. Rather, the judge found, the insurance claim specifically sought coverage for the embezzlement, fraud and theft perpetrated by the former city...

