Ballard Spahr Launches Digital Licensing Tool

By Matt Perez (August 9, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP announced Monday the launch of a new digital tool that will help financial services companies manage federal approvals, state licenses and foreign "doing business" registrations. Through its Ballard360 digital suite, the firm launched its new project management program, dubbed LicenSync, for use by financial services companies, including startups and larger institutions. The new tool features several modules for use in handling residential and commercial mortgages; retail investment contracts; cryptocurrency matters; money transmission; and student, consumer and solar loans. LicenSync is part of the firm's Ballard360 suite of tools, which also includes programs such as ClientConnect to help enhance...

