FTC's Phillips To Depart And Leave Agency With 1 Republican

By Bryan Koenig (August 8, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Monday that Republican Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips will step down sometime in the fall, capping a term defined for the last year and a half by opposition to the Democratic majority's efforts to overhaul how the agency works. Politico was the first to report Phillips' departure after four years with the agency to which he was sworn in as one of five commissioners in May 2018. The FTC confirmed the departure the same day, issuing a short statement from Phillips announcing that he'll be leaving "this fall." "Serving the American people by working with my extraordinary...

