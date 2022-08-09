Viatris Can't Keep Novo's Weight Loss Drug IP Suit In W.Va.

By Jasmin Jackson (August 9, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected Viatris' calls to have Novo Nordisk's drug patent suit against it over diabetes drug Ozempic stay in West Virginia federal court, centralizing the case with five related suits lodged against drugmakers like Dr. Reddy's in Delaware. The panel said in a Friday transfer order that Viatris Inc. — formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. — failed to show why it should keep Novo Nordisk Inc.'s patent suit over the weight loss drug in the Northern District of West Virginia, determining that centralizing the feud with suits against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Alvogen Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS