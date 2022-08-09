Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Viatris Can't Keep Novo's Weight Loss Drug IP Suit In W.Va.

By Jasmin Jackson (August 9, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected Viatris' calls to have Novo Nordisk's drug patent suit against it over diabetes drug Ozempic stay in West Virginia federal court, centralizing the case with five related suits lodged against drugmakers like Dr. Reddy's in Delaware.

The panel said in a Friday transfer order that Viatris Inc. — formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. — failed to show why it should keep Novo Nordisk Inc.'s patent suit over the weight loss drug in the Northern District of West Virginia, determining that centralizing the feud with suits against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Alvogen Inc....

