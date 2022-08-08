Radius Health Investor Sues To Probe $890M Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 8, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Radius Health Inc. sued the Boston-based global biopharmaceutical company in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday to investigate events leading up to its planned $890 million acquisition by investment firms Gurnet Point Capital LLC and Patient Square Capital. Plaintiff Charles Morrison said he needs access to the company's books and records to determine whether its board members were motivated by self-interest or personal financial gain in connection with the tender offer, which the board approved June 23, 2022, and which is set to expire Aug. 10. There is "a credible basis to suspect that there were violations of federal...

