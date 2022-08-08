Calif. Tells Justices Animal Care Law Is On Solid Ground

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 8, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- California on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject pork producers' effort to sink a ballot initiative that banned in-state sales of meat from pigs born to mothers that are kept in confined housing. The Golden State slammed the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation's argument that the 2018 voter-approved Proposition 12 violates the Constitution's dormant commerce clause. California's law requires that egg-laying hens, veal calves and breeding pigs be allowed freedom of movement and be housed in cage-free designs. The animals must not be prevented from lying down, standing up, fully extending limbs or turning around...

