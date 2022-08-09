Saxton & Stump Adds Ex-Dilworth IP Group Chair

By Adrian Cruz (August 9, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania firm Saxton & Stump announced it has hired an experienced intellectual property attorney as senior counsel in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, bringing more than three decades of experience that includes a stint as IP group chair at Dilworth Paxson LLP. John Goldschmidt joined Saxton & Stump's IP group earlier this month after spending 9½ years as counsel with Pittsburgh-based Ference & Associates LLC. Goldschmidt also spent four years as counsel with Kent Franchise Law Group, joining his former colleagues Tom Kent and Amanda Dempsey, who made the move to Saxton & Stump in February. "John has an ideal background...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS