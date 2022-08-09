Sugar Refiner Hit With Suit Over Safety Gear Prep

By Eric Heisig (August 9, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A sugar refining company is facing a proposed class action in Ohio federal court brought by a worker who claims it did not fairly compensate employees for time spent putting on and removing safety gear. The lawsuit filed against the Delaware-based American Sugar Refining Inc. said employees spent at least 10 to 15 minutes each workday washing hands, putting on sanitary clothing and hair and beard coverings, and getting ready to handle, package and distribute food products — all while off the clock. The plaintiff, Cleveland resident Darreal Kirby, said it would be impossible for him and his fellow co-workers to do...

