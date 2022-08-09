Latinos Most Underrepresented Among Calif. Attys, Bar Says

By James Mills (August 9, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- While Latinos may make up 36% of California's 39.2 million residents, they only make up 6% of the attorneys in the Golden State, down from 6.7% three years ago, according to new statistics from the California State Bar. The representation gap for Latino attorneys was one of the glaring statistics in a diversity report card released by the bar Monday detailing demographic data for the state's 195,000 licensed attorneys. At the other end of the spectrum, the report showed that the state's share of white attorneys far exceeds the percentage of the white state population. While white Californians make up 39%...

