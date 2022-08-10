Ex-Costco Worker Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Service Dog Suit

By Greg Lamm (August 9, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A fired Costco worker urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive his suit accusing the company of failing to allow his comfort dog at work to calm his anxiety, arguing a trial judge erred in finding the worker's anxiety did not restrict his ability to do his job. Kevin E. Vainio of Vainio Law Office, representing former Costco worker Nicholas Conlan, told a three-judge panel in Seattle that there was confusion among witnesses at trial over whether Conlan would benefit from accommodation. In his appeal, Conlan said a Montana federal judge erred by ruling that Costco had met the federally...

