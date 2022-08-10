Sidley Austin Adds Private Equity, M&A Partner to NY Office

By Parker Quinlan (August 10, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a Jones Day veteran to boost its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices in New York. Justin Macke is moving over to Sidley after more than 11 years as a partner in Jones Day's M&A practice group, Sidley said on Monday. Specializing in corporate governance, M&A, and regulatory matters, Macke has a particular focus on cross-border transactions and complex corporate carve-outs. As part of his work at Jones Day, Macke has worked on deals worth several billion dollars, advising clients across the technology and manufacturing industries on matters including SEC compliance for private equity and corporate...

