Bank Groups Pan Feds' Pitch To Add CRA Assessment Areas

By Jon Hill (August 8, 2022, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Major bank trade groups are expressing discontent with federal regulators' plan to revamp how banks are evaluated on their community lending performance, arguing that the proposal could worsen disparities in credit access between rural and urban areas. In Friday comment letters, bank industry groups including the American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute signaled opposition to key aspects of federal banking regulators' jointly proposed overhaul of their rules under the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 federal anti-redlining law. The proposal aims to comprehensively update those rules for the first time since the 1990s to adapt to the emergence of digital banking,...

