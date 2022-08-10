Fla. Judge Inclined To Move $35M Defamation Suit To PR

By Carolina Bolado (August 10, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge said Wednesday she is inclined to send ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's campaign manager's $35 million defamation suit against Telemundo and other defendants to Puerto Rico, where the judge said the underlying events took place. In a hearing conducted on Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Melissa Damian held off on ruling from the bench but told Elías Sánchez — a former attorney, lobbyist and political consultant — and his wife, Valerie Rodríguez, that she couldn't "justify" keeping the case in their choice of venue, the Southern District of Florida. "It's a little bit of a stretch for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS