IHG To Buy Back $500M Shares As Travel Demand Booms

By Tom Fish (August 9, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- Hospitality giant InterContinental Hotels said Tuesday it will begin a share buyback program after seeing profits skyrocket, with a boom in demand for travel after years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The U.K.-based hotel group has instructed Goldman Sachs to buy back shares worth up to $500 million under its policy of returning capital to shareholders. IHG — which owns dozens of hotel brands ranging from high-end InterContinental to budget chains such as Holiday Inn — highlighted a 162% year-on-year increase in operating profits to $361 million. The group attributes the growth to a bounce-back in demand for vacations to destinations around...

