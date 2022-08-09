Lawmakers Urged To Grapple With New Brain Monitoring Tech

By Joel Poultney (August 9, 2022, 7:49 PM BST) -- Lawmakers must stay apace with advancements in neurotechnologies to protect a whole suite of human and workplace rights, a new report commissioned by the Law Society warns. The group, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, published a report on neurotechnology and the law on Tuesday, detailing the various implications that emerging cerebral technology has on individual rights, bodily autonomy and the practice of law. Neurotechnologies are technologies that interact with the brain and can monitor, record and influence activity. These can be used to treat neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, or in nontherapeutic capacities, such as observing an employee's attention...

